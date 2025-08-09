Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ Most Wanted Characters According to Fans

Ever since Sony and Arc Systems Works revealed Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, fans have been debating about what characters will be included. Eight characters have already been confirmed, and another has been leaked, but the size of the roster is unknown. Considering the game is a 4v4 tag fighter, it is likely to expect a fairly large roster in order to make matches feel more unique and prevent the same characters from being on every team.

Marvel and fighting game fans have taken to posting wishlists and character screen mock-ups across Reddit and other platforms where Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has been discussed heavily. As expected, many iconic faces have been seen, including Thor, Hulk, Wolverine, and more. These are classic characters that many expect to appear beside the already included familiar faces of Captain America, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

Other characters, whom many consider safe picks, include the likes of popular Marvel heroes and villains of the moment. Deadpool, Thanos, Magik, Venom, Magneto, Psylocke, and Blade are just some of the characters that are on players’ wishlists. The Fantastic Four have also been suggested several times, which is no surprise considering their inclusion in Marvel Rivals and the new movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

However, there have been some off-the-wall picks, too, of lesser-known characters. Marvel Rivals proved this works with choices like Jeff the Shark and Peni Parker. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls could follow a similar trend. By picking lesser-known characters, they would get more time in the spotlight and bring attention to them. Fans have suggested Necroko, Man-Thing, and Spot to fill out this category.

Other characters players want to see are Gambit, She-Hulk, Cyclops, Wasp, Juggernaut, and Sabretooth. There has also been a demand for existing groups to be filled out, such as Star Lord’s inclusion, meaning that the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy should be added as well. Guardians of the Galaxy has seen a huge growth in popularity, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some of these characters added. Likewise, the list of most-wanted X-Men goes on and on.

Marvel has such a wide pool of characters that can be added to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. It’s impossible to say who will be selected or what the criteria are. Sony and Arc Systems Works could pick based on popularity or a character’s potential in a fighting game. Fans are estimating around 40 characters at launch, with the potential for more based on the ten-year plan for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.