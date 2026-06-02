Marvel Tokon Trailer Reveals 3 Big Villains

Developer Arc System Works is still in the process of revealing the roster for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, its upcoming tag-based fighting game. And it has taken to the June PlayStation State of Play to reveal the next few slots in the launch lineup. And most of these characters have a hatred for Spider-Man.

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The latest trailer for the game revealed that Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage are all headed to the game when it launches on August 6th on PS5 and PC for $59.99. They will make up the Knights of Doom team, which also includes the previously revealed Doctor Doom. Carnage was previously hinted at in the trailer for Black Panther and Hulk that came out earlier in May.

Marvel Tokon Just Got Three More Notable Villains

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Magneto will be voiced by James Arnold Taylor (known for his role as Ratchet in Ratchet & Clank), Steve Blum (known for his role as Wolverine in many pieces of media) is voicing Green Goblin, and Kellen Goff (most known for his role in Five Nights at Freddy’s) is playing Carnage. Magneto can be seen weaponizing various pieces of metal, Green Goblin uses bombs and his glider, and Carnage’s animalistic attacks are full of symbiote-powered tentacles and claws. The trailer also showed the New York City map, fitting for such a Spider-Man-focused drop.

There is only one team left to reveal. As shown by the trailer, this team will be led by Ghost Rider. Given how the game is almost out, it won’t be long until that final team is revealed.

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