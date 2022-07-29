Marvel Villainous Announces We Are Venom Expansion

Ravensburger has announced a new Marvel Villanous expansion that adds Venom to the game. The new expansion, appropriately titled We Are Venom, is the first single-character expansion for the Villainous family of games. The new boxed set will allow players to play as Venom, who is attempting to permanently merge with Spider-Man by adding symbiote tokens to his hero card. Allies (villains who assist Venom in his goals) include symbiotes Riot, Agony, Lasher, Scream and Phage, while Black Cat, Scarlet Spider and Silver Sable are new heroes who are trying to stop Venom in his tracks. Unlike other Villainous expansions, Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom needs to be combined with either the core Marvel Villainous game or last year's Mischief and Malice expansion to be used.

Marvel Villainous is an offshoot of Ravensburger's Villainous franchise in which players take on the role of a single Marvel villain. Each villain is attempting to be the first to complete their own objective by moving to a different location on their player board each turn and completing the actions shown on the space. To represent the shared nature of the Marvel universe, Marvel Villainous contains a shared Fate Deck, which contains a mix of common cards that can be played on any other players' board to hinder their progress along with unique cards specific to each active villain in the game. There are also shared events in Marvel Villainous that force all the players to work together or face crippling restrictions and penalties.

Ravensburger is also set to release Star Wars Villainous later this year, which is the first game featuring Star Wars characters. That game introduces vehicles and two kinds of currencies to the game.

Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom will be released this October and will have a retail price of $14.99.