Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Getting Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack Next Week

Things are going to be picking up for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite quite soon. Along with the trio of downloadable characters that will be coming to the game, in the form of Black Widow, the Winter Soldier and Venom, Capcom is also introducing a dozen new premium costumes that will make anyone feel like a superhero.

The costumes are profiled in the video below, and also in the included gallery, so you can see what these new get-ups have to offer for Gamora, the Winter Soldier, Rocket Raccoon and others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The costumes will be priced at $3.99 individually, for those that want to pick and choose certain ones, or you can buy a themed pack for $11.99 for both the Cosmic Crusaders costume pack and the Stone Seekers Costume Pack. If you want them all in one shot, you can pick them all up for $29.99 as part of the Premium Costume Pass.

Capcom’s blog page breaks down each of the costumes individually, but we’ve highlighted a few favorites, including one that was previously available as part of a promotion for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

That would be the Superior Spider-Man costume, put together by Doctor Octopus and featuring additional appendages attached to Spidey’s back. Keep in mind, though, that you don’t actually use these appendages in battle – they’re just for show.

In addition, Frank West will be getting a Proto-Man costume, and it looks pretty hilarious, especially with the “big booties” that he has to walk around in.

Ultron has a great new Conquest costume that makes him look deadlier than ever, but he’s no match for Thanos’ brilliant Annihilation costume, putting him in a fantastic black and white robe as he gears up for battle.

Strider has a coon Hien costume with a glowing sword that looks badass; Zero and Mega Man have shiny new armor that really stand out in battle; and Gamora’s classic costume definitely looks spectacular. And then there’s Rocket Raccoon’s space suit costume, which is simply adorable.

Again, you can check out all of these in the gallery above, and prepare for the costume content drop (along with the new characters) on December 5th.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.