Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Is Only $10 At Redbox

While Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite didn’t quite reach the same heights as the previously released Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, we found it to be a joyous, combo-filled fighting game with great possibilities, heightened by DLC characters like Black Panther and Monster Hunter. But if you’ve been holding out on snagging it until it went down to a decent price, we’ve got some good news.

Redbox, the company that’s usually known for offering various movies and games for rental, is offering the hit fighting game for a pretty good deal on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can pick it up for just $9.99 plus tax, and most of your nearby Redbox locations should have it in stock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Number one, when you buy a game from Redbox, it’ll have that annoying barcode in the middle of the disc. Still, that won’t get in the way of when you start playing it. Also, when you buy the game, it’ll come in a plain Redbox case. It won’t include the original instructions or game case. For those of you that want those with your game, you may want to skip this.

Also, the game won’t include any of the downloadable content. That means if you want to pick up any of its additional characters, you’ll have to pay extra. That said, there is a pretty decent roster right there on the disc on both the Marvel and Capcom sides.

While some folks won’t see the value of a game like Infinite, $10 certainly makes it a good purchase. And on top of that, it’s got hours of fighting fun to tide you over, if Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 isn’t doing so already.

While you’re shopping around, you can also see what other used games Redbox has. For instance, you can pick up Knack 2 and Everybody’s Golf for like $10 apiece; and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 and Agents of Mayhem for $5 apiece. Again, no original box or inserts, but you get a solid value for your gaming dollar.

And besides, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite might just be on the comeback trail. Fingers crossed!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.