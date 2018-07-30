Rumor: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Uncanny Edition In the Works

Ever since its release last year, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite delivered some solid hits with our review but overall it didn’t quite thrill the fans that have been devoted to the series. Part of that reason was missing characters like Wolverine and Magneto (long-time favorites to some), and another was that it wasn’t as content-laden as, say, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

With its lack of presence at E3 and San Diego Comic-Con, many just figured the game was doomed. But it sounds like Capcom could be building it back up for a second chance.

Rumors are swirling that an Uncanny Edition of MvC: Infinite is in the works, set to be released later this year. Reports indicate that Capcom could be fashioning it like Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition with a number of new characters included in the release and a possible side story to mix in with the main one.

And with a name like Uncanny, it sounds like the team could be considering one kind of addition to the game — the X-Men. Now, we’ve heard about this before so we’re obviously going to take it with a very light grain of salt. But there are some interesting factors that could lead to this game’s resurrection.

Number one, Capcom doesn’t have too many holiday hits to lean on this year. Sure, there’s Okami HD for the Nintendo Switch coming in a little while here; and Mega Man 11 will be on consoles and PC this October. But outside of that, we’ve got a Monster Hunter game for Switch, a possible Ace Attorney game coming around; and whatever gets added to Monster Hunter: World. The company’s bigger releases, Resident Evil 2 Remake and Devil May Cry 5, won’t surface until 2019. So there’s a gap in there for a little surprise and Uncanny Edition would be pretty ideal.

Secondly, Razer recently announced a new Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite FightStick for release later this summer. Since the game has pretty much dwindled in popularity since its release last year, why would the peripheral maker wait until now to release such an item? It could possibly be lining it up with some kind of announcement. Well, either that or the company’s just a really big fan of the game.

Finally, the Fox/Disney merger is at last a done deal, which means the house that Mickey Mouse built can finally get to work on crossover stuff for the X-Men and Fantastic Four in movies, games and so forth. Obviously some stuff is being finalized but one big road block to adding X-Men games to the Marvel vs. Capcom universe again just got lifted. Now it’s a matter of seeing what Capcom wants to do.

While some will obviously question if Infinite can be saved at all, we think it’s a good move. It would give the game a solid second chance on the market; it would give fans the chance to play some of the characters they know and love in the series (and, hey, they can re-add Deadpool!); and it would allow Capcom to make some money back on the game based on its longevity.

We’ll let you know if anything’s announced. Fingers crossed that the publisher makes this happen, though. The fans deserve it, as does the development team.

As for where it could be announced, you know, EVO is coming up in a week and a half…

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. We think it’s a fun game, and since it’s on sale for most of those formats, it’s worth taking a chance on.