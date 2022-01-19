Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game Launches on Kickstarter and Reveals New Heroes

The time is finally here for fans to see what CMON and Spin Master Games have been up to with Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game and the results are quite impressive. The game is now live on Kickstarter and has blown through its $500,000 goal with over $3 million, and it has 15 days still left to go in the campaign. Marvel Zombies allows you to either play as the superhero undead with Zombie Mode or as the X-Men in Hero Mode, and those are split into two pledges, the Undead Pledge ($130) and the Resistance Pledge ($240). Oh, and then there’s the Galactus Pledge.

The Galactus pledge gets you the massive Galactus game piece that includes a swappable Zombie head, and you’ll either need to stop him from devouring the earth or devour him first, and you’ll also face Silver Surfer (who comes in hero and undead versions as well). That pledge will run you $410, and it also includes both core boxes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Zombie Mode you’ll control several undead heroes, including Captain America, Deadpool, Wasp, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Hulk. Each character has unique abilities, and there are 45 Zombie Trait cards to further mix things up. This box also features 12 unique bystanders, including Sharon Carter, Blind Al, Wong, Aunt Man, and more, and the undead heroes will face the surviving heroes like Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and more.

In the X-Men Resistance Hero Mode, you’ll control characters like Magneto, Storm, Mystique, Colossus, Rogue, and Wolverine, and will be facing undead versions of Iceman, Juggernaut, Cyclops, Dark Phoenix, Psylocke, and Sabretooth. There will also be new bystanders like Abigail Brand, Callisto, Moira McTaggert, and more, and there are also Reavers, Hellfire Soldiers, and Mulitple Man walkers to take on.

So far there have been a few additional characters revealed, including living heroes like Iron Man, Wasp, Luke Cage, Beast, Winter Soldier, and Sabretooth, while the undead side gets Ms. Marvel, Rogue, Luke Cage, Beast, and Wolverine. Now I just need a survivor Iceman and we’re golden.

For those unfamiliar with the Zombicide franchise, the game is a cooperative affair where you and your fellow players take control of a crew of survivors in the Zombie apocalypse, and you’ll need to tackle a multitude of missions along your journey to ensure your crew survives and has the equipment and weapons to take down all sorts of undead, including the ultra-powerful Abominations.

Abominations are incredibly deadly and are often bigger than the regular undead minions and players on the board, though they aren’t typically this much bigger. If it is Marvel Zombies Zombicide, taking on Galactus could be incredible, especially since. the miniature for Galactus stands so high above the ground and the other miniatures on the table. Players can either play as the undead heroes attempting to squash any remaining life or the last surviving heroes as they make their way through the game and try to survive and while the gameplay will feel familiar to fans of the series, the superhero element adds new mechanics and abilities to the mix that make it stand out immediately.

Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game is live on Kickstarter now.

What do you think of Marvel Zombies Zombicide? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!