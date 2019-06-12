Marvel’s Avengers Beta Is Coming to PlayStation 4 First

Marvel’s Avengers’ big reveal from Square Enix has given us a 2020 date for when we can expect the game to be out, but you won’t have to wait until May 15th of that year to play it. The game will have a beta to give players their first hands-on preview of the game, assuming gameplay isn’t brought to other upcoming events and that there’s no network test or anything of that nature to precede it. While Marvel’s Avengers and presumably its beta will be coming to a variety of platforms, it’ll be available for PlayStation 4 users first.

The end of the trailer above revealed that there’d be a beta for the game, and like many other early looks nowadays, you’ll have to pre-order the game to gain access to the beta. By looking into the fine print or elsewhere like on the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account that’ll be feeding you everything about the game from now until May 2020, you’ll see that those playing on the PlayStation 4 will get the first crack at the beta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for when the beta will actually take place, Square Enix and Marvel Games haven’t announced that yet. It’s expected that it’ll take place much closer to the game’s release date like most betas do, so if you’re not entirely sold on embarking on a new Avengers story yet, you’ve got some time to make your decision.

If you are sold though, you can go ahead and pre-order your copy of Marvel’s Avengers. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions are now live, but you won’t find Google Stadia among those options yet even though it is coming to that platform as well.

To give players a pre-beta preview of the adventure they’ll take the Avengers on, Square Enix has provided the following summary:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” the description reads. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to be released on May 15, 2020.