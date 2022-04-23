Marvel's Avengers Dev Confirms No Roadmap Exists, Must "Reset" Expectations

✖

More sad news has hit Marvel's Avengers as a developer has stated there is no formal roadmap for the game and it seems as though the game is being scaled back. Marvel's Avengers has been fighting an uphill battle since its proper reveal at E3 2019. When the game was announced, many were concerned with its live service nature, the way the characters looked, and much more. Fans had major reservations regarding the game and it only grew worse once the game released. Despite having a solid story and some fun combat, it was held back by its live service elements and felt like it was two different games with conflicting visions. On top of that, updates faced significant delays and were underwhelming when they did release. Now, following a Black Panther update in August 2021 and a PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man update in November 2021, many are wondering what's next.

Well, it turns out... maybe not much. Despite promising some big plans for Marvel's Avengers earlier this year, a verified developer took to the game's subreddit to tell fans that they should probably temper expectations. The developer noted there isn't a concrete, public six month roadmap for the game that fans may traditionally anticipate, but it has instead shifted to a "shorter time horizon" to realistically achieve more things on their internal roadmap. It's unclear if this means that the developer is shifting away from larger updates with big narrative expansions and character introductions, but it does seem like the game is struggling to keep its playerbase happy, so it may not be able to justify those kinds of updates anymore. A fan noted that Crystal Dynamics suggested it would reveal a road map in the future and the developer stated that they "set up expectations" that they "have to reset".

Although there have been some new characters in Marvel's Avengers recently, it's lacking the fan fare of something like Black Panther. Crystal Dynamics has also confirmed it's working on a new Tomb Raider game, so it may be shifting the majority of its studio away from its superhero game to work on Lara Croft's next adventure.

[H/T Tony Bing]