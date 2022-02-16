Marvel’s Avengers Teases Some Big Changes Coming Soon

Marvel’s Avengers fans on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia are dying for a 2022 roadmap. Right now, those still playing the Avengers game have no clue what to and not to anticipate from the game for this year. Unfortunately, developer Crystal Dynamics still doesn’t have this proper roadmap, but it did share a new “February Development Update” that previews the game’s next patch coming in March and some of the big changes and improvements on the horizon for the Marvel game.

The update begins by admitting that “a number of the systems built at launch haven’t grown and aren’t sufficiently delivering the most fun Super Hero team experience.” To this end, the update claims the addition of Shipments, a rework of the gear upgrade system, a streamlined resource economy, and other recent changes have all been in an attempt to rectify this problem. Further changes like this are “ongoing and are a substantial part of our near-term development plan.”

Diving into more specifics, the update continues into a preview of Update 2.3, which is revealed to be coming sometime in March. To this end, Nick Fury is returning to lead SHIELD and “coordinate future Avengers Initiative missions alongside Director Hill.”

“This comes with a much-needed rework of the War Table and the mission-select system. We’re changing how to find, select, and launch missions on the leveling journey throughout the Avengers Initiative,” adds the update. “Our primary goal is to improve the flow for new players to reduce frustration in the leveling process. The more organized and directed experience will also create larger, more concentrated matchmaking pools for higher-level players.”

The update continues:

“We’re also taking the opportunity to use what we learned in the past year to further balance gear perks. We’ve seen some amazing builds and plan on creating an even wider variety of powerful builds to discover and play. Alongside a wider variety of builds we’ll be making gear sets earnable through a wider set of play activities to give you more options to hunt for the perfect build in your own way. The new Shipments system added in 2.2 has been really successful at providing another path to cosmetic rewards while rewarding play, but it has had a fairly major impact on our Units economy. We plan to make adjustments in the next patch by adding Units as additional rewards to a number of end-game activities. Last update we experimented with allowing players to earn weekly rewards from completing the Omega-Level Threat and the Raid for each of their Heroes, not just once per account. We’ve really liked the results of that, and we’re planning to extend that per-Hero system to Mega Hives in the next update. Lastly, we’ll continue to prioritize critical bugs like improving raid stability and player feedback on where we need to make tuning adjustments.”

This is, more or less, where the update ceases. Right now, we don’t know when to Update 2.3 will release in March, and it’s not clear what major content, if any, is coming later this year.