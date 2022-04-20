Marvel’s Avengers Fans Divided Over New Hero

Yesterday, Crystal Dynamics announced a new character is coming to Marvel’s Avengers with Update 2.5. Previously, rumors suggested Jane Foster and She-Hulk were the next two post-launch DLC characters, and it looks like these rumors were accurate because it was the former that was confirmed yesterday. At the time, rumors suggested Jane Foster would play a lot like Thor, something Crystal Dynamics itself teased alongside the news. So, the rumors were true, and some players are excited they were true, while others are less impressed.

For those that don’t know: Jane Foster debuted back in 1962 via Journey into Mystery #84. At first, she was simply introduced as a love interest for Thor, but over time creators Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby evolved the character, which brings us to the present day where she’s getting a spot in the game and her own movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, what’s the problem? Well, in addition to plenty of excitement some players aren’t very happy the character is getting into the game before other characters, presumably only to create synergy with the aforementioned new movie. Meanwhile, others aren’t very excited about the gameplay limitations of the character.

“Happy it’s a new character. Sad it’s just like Hawkeye and Kate bishop, but instead of an archer reskin we get a thunder god reskin,” reads one popular reply. “I mean we all kinda knew this was coming but really another Thor? Where’s Wanda, Strange, Captain Marvel etc? So many better options,” adds another popular reply.

For now, it remains to be seen when the character will be added. We know Update 2.4 is coming next month, but right now there’s no word of when Update 2.5 will hit, but it will presumably be sometime this summer, leaving room for She-Hulk to release before the end of the year, though this is just speculation. As always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided, in the meantime, below you can check out some reactions to the news from Twitter:

So Excited

https://twitter.com/INHGamer/status/1516453145374826501

Lazy

https://twitter.com/sqorgeek/status/1516590199437987840

Not Worth the Wait

https://twitter.com/cacrait/status/1516504432153960454

What Are You Guys Doing?

https://twitter.com/victhorson/status/1516523816196972555

Amazing News

https://twitter.com/INHGamer/status/1516452410566266887

Another Broken Thor

https://twitter.com/Godsslave777/status/1516450867066847233

Yoooo

https://twitter.com/CarrotScraps/status/1516453108414562314

Another Reskin

https://twitter.com/SoKong1997/status/1516450572110544902

So Many Better Options