Marvel's Avengers Is Only $3.99 Before It's Delisted Forever

Marvel's Avengers is 90 percent off ahead of its delisting on September 30. The announcement was made a while ago so many have forgotten, but time to buy and own Marvel's Avengers is running out. Come September 30 the game will no longer be easy to purchase. Those who own the game will be able to play it, but it won't be available to buy anymore, at least digitally. You may be able to find a retail copy at some stores, or a used copy elsewhere, but you won't be able to buy it digitally anymore. To this end, the game is $3.99 on PSN until September 30 and $3.99 on Steam until September 27. What's not on sale is the Xbox version, which is currently the full $39.99 asking price.

"After two-and-a-half years and introducing twelve of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, following Update 2.8 on March 31, 2023, we will no longer add new content or features to Marvel's Avengers. All official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023," read the original announcement from this past January. "Even after official support ceases on September 30, 2023, both single- and multi-player gameplay will continue to be available."

The statement continued: "We know this is disappointing news as everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories. We're so, so grateful that you came on this adventure with us. Your excitement for Marvel's Avengers – from your epic Photo Mode shots, to your threads theorizing who our next Heroes would be, to your Twitch streams – has played a large part in bringing this game to life. We hope you continue to play and enjoy Marvel's Avengers. We can't thank you enough for your support and for being part of our super team."

Right now, there's no word of the game's servers being taken offline, but you have to imagine that will come in the next couple years now that the game is being removed from sale. Thankfully, when and if this happens, the game's single-player will continue to remain accessible.