Predator vs. Wolverine Preview Reveals the Marvel Fight of the Decade

Ahead of the release of Predator vs Wolverine #1 this week, Marvel Comics has released the first full preview of the upcoming series. Sure to be on many readers pull lists, the series is something that readers have been wondering about for decades at this point. Everyone always says Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, but in these opening pages it's clear that not even he believes that when fighting with one of the Predators. Considering this is a four-issue series it seems likely this battle will have winners across multiple rounds; plus, with Wolverine's healing factor making him near un-killable, perhaps the Predator will behead him for a trophy, only to re-grow his body.

Now that The Walt Disney Company owns the rights to 20th Century's characters, and by extension Marvel can now publish Alien, Predator, and Planet of the Apes comics, these crossovers could seemingly have a bigger place in Marvel's plans. Previously only variant covers have been published, crossing over the Alien, Predator, and Apes franchise with the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Should Predator vs Wolverine be a hit however, it seems likely that there could be more in the cards. Guardians of the Galaxy vs. Aliens? Avengers meet the Planet of the Apes? Anything is possible, in the meantime check out the full preview pages for Predator vs Wolverine #1 below along with the variant covers for the issue.

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #1

(W) Ben Percy (A) Greg Land

THE THRILL IS THE KILL! The bloodthirsty saga you've been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life – against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory...or glorious death. Superstar writer Benjamin Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!

Rated T+

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: $7.99