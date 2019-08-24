Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Footage Made Better With the Avengers Movie Theme

Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment finally revealed to the public a full look at the gameplay of Marvel’s Avengers earlier in the week. Throughout nearly 20 minutes of gameplay, we see each of the five main playable characters have a turn taking on everything from normal enemies to tanks to the Taskmaster. Plenty of Marvel fans were probably already imagining the Avengers music playing over the gameplay preview, and thanks to one user who went ahead and added it, we no longer have to wonder what that’d sound like.

A Redditor by the name of PandaskillZZZ2 shared a post on the Marvel’s Avengers subreddit and asked fellow fans what they were most looking forward to. The user in question said that they couldn’t wait to play alongside other people as the members of the Avengers and to relive the rush of seeing the superheroes team up for the first time back when The Avengers movie released in 2012. Included in that post was a video where we see a highlight real of the full gameplay footage where each of the Avengers are featured within 50 seconds, all of this complete with the theme music for the superhero team.

While the Avengers appear to be working together fairly well in the gameplay preview seen at the top of the article, they won’t always be cooperating so smoothly based on what developer Crystal Dynamics has said. These characters shown in the condensed version of the video created by the Redditor also aren’t the only ones that we’ll be seeing in Marvel’s Avengers either. It’s already been confirmed that Ms. Marvel is indeed in the game as well as Goose the cat. One would imagine that we’ll continue to see more characters revealed as the game’s release date approaches including the likes of Hawkeye and other notable heroes.

That gameplay footage showed off a look at the game’s prologue, so if the moves the heroes used already appeared to look a bit repetitive, keep in mind that this is early on before players have a chance to diversify their skills and pursue a certain type of character.

“Lightning strikes, repulsor blasts, ground pounds, shield throws, and spy tech make our heroes quite the team in Marvel’s Avengers,” a description of the gameplay said. “In this tutorial level, the Avengers must defend San Francisco after a mysterious attack threatens the safety of the city.”

Marvel’s Avengers releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on March 15, 2020.