Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Will Be Released After Gamescom

Those in attendance at the Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 today were treated to the first look at gameplay for Marvel’s Avengers. The game was initially revealed last month during the Square Enix presentation at E3, and while it won’t be arriving on shelves for nearly 10 months, this is not slowing down anyone’s hype. That said, the gameplay demo that was shown at SDCC was unfortunately exclusive to those in attendance, but the wait for it to go public won’t be too long. According to Marvel, the gameplay demo will be polished and released one week after this year’s Gamescom, which is set to take place from August 20th – 24th.

Despite having to wait a little more than a month to get eyes on the gameplay footage, there is always the possibility that it will leak on the Internet at some point before then. Of course, the quality more than likely will not be anywhere near what is to come after Gamescom 2019, but it would certainly be enough to get fans excited, especially after the mixed reactions following the reveal last month.

For those wondering what the Marvel’s Avengers gameplay was like at SDCC 2019, you can check out our full breakdown right here. In the meantime, here is a snippet:

“Footage stars out with plane scene from first trailer sailing by Avengers Tower. The Ship then lands with narration, and we get the crew suiting up and heading into the explosion on the bridge. More commentary here, and then we see Thor (controlling) and a battle on the ground with agents being knocked back by Thor, a quicktime event has you hitting A to create a massive blast, sending them back. Thor then hits with his multiple hammer strikes, and even juggles a few in the air, as the camera goes back and zooms in close as he hits.

“He then blasts through some rubble and sends the hammer forward to take out a guard, and then moves closer. He sends it forward again to knock someone off rubble, and it sends them sailing into the sky. He then picks up a piece of rubble off of a citizen, and then talks to people stranded in a bus. We then see him target multiple enemies and knock them back with hammer attacks, and then launches into combos as lightning hits the ground all around him.”

Marvel’s Avengers is set to arrive on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

