Marvel's Avengers: How To Get a DNA Key in the Beta

If you've been playing the Marvel's Avengers beta, you've likely come across a few special chests that ask you for a DNA Key to unlock. If you have and were wondering "what the hell is a DNA Key", you are far from alone, as the game doesn't really do a great job at telling you to look for them nonetheless explaining how to get them. That's why you have us though, so we're going to break down what DNA Keys are, why you want them, and how to get them in the beta. DNA Keys are the only way to unlock these special chests, and that's because the loot inside these chests most often consists of 5-star gear, and you definitely want to grab that if you can.

In addition to 5-star gear, the items are at least of Rare status, though they can also be higher, and you'll also get rarer resources. These are a goldmine for any aspiring Avenger, but there are a few things you should know. No. 1 you can only have one DNA Key on you at a time and DNA keys are sometimes tricky to find, at least in the beta.

The only one that is known to be in the beta is located in the unlockable Snowy Tundra level on a large tower, and the chest icon will pop up if you hit. upon the D-Pad in the level if you're needing help to find it.

So, that's great that you know where the chest is, but how do you get a key you ask? Well, levels that have a chance to get one will have it listed in the Rewards section of the War Table description, and in the beta, there is only one mission that has this. It's the Hulk-centric To Tame a Titan, and defeating the massive Warbot will net you a chance to snag one, though you aren't guaranteed one.

So, in the beta the loop will go like this. You'll need to play To Tame a Titan once to a few times to get a DNA key. Then once you have one you'll need to unlock the Snowy Tundra level if you don't have it unlocked already, which means you need to play the Stark Realities mission once to a few times to unlock it and then use the chest. Unfortunately, since there is only one of each in the beta, you'll have e to repeat this process if you want to do it multiple times, as the Snowy Tundra level disappears after completing it once. The full game will likely have way more opportunities for keys and chests, at least it's assumed that will be the case.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

