Marvel’s Avengers: Here’s How to Find the Beta’s Snowy Tundra Secret Level

Players who have given the Marvel’s Avengers beta a go have surely explored most of the levels by now, but there is one level you very well might have missed. That’s because there’s a level that can only be accessed in its entirety by playing another level and unlocking special coordinates, and we’re here to break down everything you need to know about unlocking it and the sweet gear that awaits you once you can head there with your team. Players actually get to play in the level early on in the beta as Hulk and Ms. Marvel, but you can’t play as Black Widow or Iron Man at this point and most will just head towards the main objective marker and miss out on all it has to offer. Since there are chances at great gear here, this is what you need to do to unlock it.

To start about unlocking the level you’ll need to first play the Star Realities multiplayer mission, which can be found in the Pacific Northwest region of the War Table. When you’re playing the level make sure to hit up on the D-Pad to activate the ? markers around the map, as you’ll want to complete them all. Every time you complete one of those side objectives, you’ll get a random chance at snagging some coordinates, which will then unlock the Snowy Tundra level on your War Table the next time you pull it up.

That might not happen after one go-round though, so you might have to replay the level a few times to unlock the level. Once you do though you’ll be able to explore the whole thing with any hero you choose, not just Hulk or Ms. Marvel. There are several chances for high-level gear here too, so this is definitely something you want to try and do during the beta period.

Crystal Dynamics has said they’ve increased the chances of the coordinates dropping in the beta, but we’re not sure how this will be handled in the full game. Also, the level will go away once more when you complete it, but you can unlock it again by completing the above steps.

We’ve had a chance to run through the beta, and you can check out the CB Team’s full impressions of the game here and here. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Will you be giving the beta a shot?