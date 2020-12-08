Marvel's Avengers: Kate Bishop Now Available

✖

Marvel's Avengers fans have been eagerly awaiting new content, and that kicks off officially today with the release of Kate Bishop's Taking Aim operation. Taking Aim will bring Kate Bishop to the game as a playable character, and as we've seen in previous footage of her, she will feature a mix of range with her trusty bow and arrow and melee with a katana that can slice and dice enemies up close. It will also feature a new narrative element in addition to the new operation and will feature new cosmetics as well, and you can find the full announcement of Kate Bishop's Taking Aim below.

Marvel's Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop - #TakingAim is available NOW! 🎯 New Hero: #PlayKateBishop

🎯 New Operation

🎯 Continued Narrative

🎯 New Cosmetics Uncover the truth behind AIM's new activities and how the Reassemble Campaign was just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/MuyfZySVcg — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 8, 2020

We recently got an up-close look at some of Bishop's alternate costumes, which will be available via her Challenge Card, and several of them are pulled directly from the comics, much more so than previous character skins.

Bishop comes to the Avengers after being on a mission with Hawkeye, though since then Hawkeye has vanished as well, and Kate needs the team's help to find him. We previously got a look at Hawkeye's Operation as well, which shows him in a different reality that has the Maestro in charge, and the first steps towards that next chapter all happen in Taking Aim.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

