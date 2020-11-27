Marvel's Avengers: See All of Kate Bishop's New Costumes

✖

Marvel's Avengers got fans buzzing with the recent reveal of Kate Bishop's DLC release date and new footage, which gave us a look at her slick moveset and abilities. The war table also featured a bunch of new footage from her story, which will take place after the core game's campaign and will intersect with Hawkeye's mission coming later on. That footage also gave us a look at several of the costumes coming with Bishop when she hits the game, and one fan put all the ones we've seen officially thus far in one handy image, which you can see below., and so far fans are living what Crystal Dynamics is doing with her costume designs.

What fans are loving most is how much Bishop's costumes are pulling directly from the comics, which was not the case for the Avengers that launched with the game. Aside from a few here and there, many of the designs were more original than comic-based, and it seems they are taking a turn with Bishop's assortment.

The costumes revealed thus far include a pretty spot-on Hawkingbird homage (Young Avengers), as well as a recreation of her circus disguise from Hawkeye #2. The third suit is one based on one of David Aja's variant covers, while the fourth suit is her Marvel's Avengers redesign.

The final look is a black and purple checkered hoodie with white shoes and quiver, and is actually one of my fave looks. There will be more costumes of course, but you can check out all of the revealed ones thus far above.

Crystal Dynamics head of studio Scot Amos recently gave fans a tease of the amount of content that they can expect with each new hero that comes to the game, starting with Bishop.

"You're going to see this soon enough with our Kate Bishop expansion, but certainly, Kate for us is that first kind of hey look, here's a new hero with all kinds of new stuff, that has cutscenes, that has new set pieces," Amos said. "It's a different size and shape than certainly the reassemble campaign which is billed as the big enchilada with all six of them, but as we introduce our new heroes, they will actually come with everything from new skills and new gear and everything else you'd expect from a new hero."

