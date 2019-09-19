Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Co-Op Mode and Missions

Marvel’s Avengers players will be able to control their heroes individually during different moments of the game’s story, but they’ll also be able to coordinate with other players to embark on some co-op missions and game modes. Part of the co-op experience centers around a feature called “Warzones” where players will find unique missions that bring together these heroes that have been leveled up throughout the story. The developers of the game commented on this mode in a new post on the PlayStation Blog to explain how players will be able to form a team of supers that’ll feel rewarding regardless of levels.

Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos touched on the Warzones Missions and the rest of the Marvel’s Avengers co-op experience in the PlayStation Blog by breaking down what this newly revealed mode consists of. While taking part in whatever missions it may task players with, different players will be able to control the heroes in different roles that the team can decide upon. Amos gave some suggestions for how different heroes might find themselves useful in battle based on their strengths.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a co-op experience where you’ll need to decide which role you want to play,” Scot said. “For example, someone can take crowd control with Thor, while another player puts Iron Man into the air, or leads from the front with Hulk.”

Since the Warzones Missions call for multiple players to take part, it’s easy to imagine that the players forming teams will be at different levels depending on how far along they are into their respective story modes. Amos said these Warzones will accommodate players of different levels without feeling unbalanced.

“We also wanted Warzones to be versatile enough that you can play as your levelled-up characters, with all the high-level perks and upgrades that you’ve earned, but still have lower-level friends join you,” Amos said. “So we had to figure out how to dynamically scale the world so that if you have a low-level Hulk and super upgraded Thor, there’s still a way to play together and it won’t feel unbalanced.”

It’s unclear at this time what kind of balancing measures are in place to make sure that the game is still challenging and rewarding for players across different levels, but we should know more about that as more info on the co-op modes is revealed.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release on May 15, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms.