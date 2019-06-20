Marvel’s Avengers Levels Will Take Players Around the World and Beyond it

Earlier this month, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics finally unveiled Marvel’s Avengers to the world, a brand-new single-player action game meets live-service title coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia next May. That said, so far little of the game has been shown off, and what has been revealed has predominately been set in San Francisco, one of the game’s locations. That said, according to Crystal Dynamics, there will be many varied locations that will take players around the world and sometimes even beyond it into space. And this is why the game isn’t open-world, because the Avengers are a global force that protect the entire earth, and you can’t have an open-world game that’s the size of the entire planet.

Speaking to Venture Beat, Noah Hughes, a creative director over at Crystal Dyanmics, shed some light into the game’s various locations during a recent interview.

“We have a bit of a destroyed San Francisco,” said Hughes. “The game opens at the A-Day event. The Avengers are opening a west coast headquarters and showing off a new Helicarrier with some new technology. Things go terribly wrong, and that leads to the Avengers disbanding. We pick up the story five years later, and that journey will take them to many places.”

Hughes continued:

“You can glimpse a few of them in the demo here [at E3]. We see Tony in space for a moment. We see a snowy environment with Thor flying through it. We have a great diversity of locations, that sense that it’s not just one area that these Avengers protect. It’s an entire world.”

It will be interesting to see just how many locations are in the game, and whether or not we will get a fully-fledged space level, or if that will simply be restricted to a single mission. At the moment, all we can do is speculate as we wait for more details.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or next-gen ports.

