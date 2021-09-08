Crystal Dynamics delivered on its promise of a new Marvel’s Avengers roadmap this week by releasing a schedule of content to last players from now until the end of the year. Specific dates are absent from much of the roadmap, but we do see some key events planned for the next couple of months including the long-awaited launch of Spider-Man in the game. That hero is still scheduled to release by the end of the year, according to the roadmap, and will also still be a PlayStation exclusive.

The developers have said before that Spider-Man would release in 2021, but as we’ve seen many times this year, release dates and windows seem more prone to slipping away than ever before. That thankfully doesn’t appear to be the case with Spider-Man, however, with the roadmap and the associated blog reaffirming the plans to release the web-slinging hero this year.

“Finally, there will be a new playable Hero with a Hero Event starring Spider-Man in 2021, only on PlayStation platforms,” the developers confirmed in the blog post linked above. “We’ll have more information on Spider-Man closer to launch and you may catch a glimpse of him here and there along the way.”

So, no Spider-Man gameplay or previews to be revealed just yet, but we will indeed see Spider-Man at some point this year in the game. Everyone will see him, but only those with a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 will actually be able to play as the hero when he’s added for free.

Crystal Dynamics also has plans for raids. There’s a “Klaw Raid” coming around the same time that Spider-Man does to provide players a new experience.

“The Klaw Raid features custom-crafted levels, new threats that require complex and tactical combat, and stronger enemy variety themed to the Villain being faced,” the blog said. “New enemies called Echoes – sound constructs created by Klaw – have been created and tailored exclusively for this experience. With the Power Level increase to 175 yielding more compelling drops, it is a notable example of replayable and rewarding content that fits our mantra moving forward.”

Looking beyond this roadmap, the developers said they have plans for 2022 as well, but those plans aren’t ready to be revealed just yet. We also know that the game won’t be making an appearance during the PlayStation Showcase that’s scheduled to take place on Thursday, so don’t look for Spider-Man there.