Save $10 on Marvel’s Avengers for the PS4 and Xbox One

Earlier this week at E3, Square Enix unveiled the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, noting that the game would be releasing on May 15th, 2020. If you’ve been following the news and like what you see, you might be interested to know that Walmart is discounting pre-orders for the PS4 and Xbox One versions by $10, bringing the price down to $49.94 with free 2-day shipping.

Odds are this will be the best straight up discount on the game during the pre-order period, and it probably won’t last long. On that note, Walmart is also offering similar discounts on other Square Enix E3 reveals, namely Final Fantasy VII Remake and Dying Light 2.

You can check out the new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers here. A lengthy official description for the game is available below.

“Marvel’s Avengers invites players to live their Super Hero dreams. Outstanding storytelling and an ever-expanding universe come together in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, assemble into teams of up to four players, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel’s Avengers features a cinematic story, complete with the high-octane action that Crystal Dynamics is known for. Featuring regular content updates, the game will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This is what’s next for the Avengers. Play An Original Avengers Story Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions. Embrace Your Powers Unlock powerful skills and new gear to build your ideal version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. When combined with original, fan-favorite, and classic outfits, there are nearly limitless ways to customize these iconic Heroes. Assemble Online Up to four players can assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats. The narrative will be delivered over multiple years, with no random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. Every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.