PlayStation Players Have 1 More Week to Earn Free PSN Credit Before This Program Ends

Sony previously announced it would be ending one of its community programs that just so happened to be a way to get free PlayStation Store credit, and it seems that time is drawing near. This loyalty program was liked by many, but did face criticism based on how it was implemented and supported by PlayStation. With it shutting down soon, PlayStation players have a limited time before the service is changed to earn their last few points needed to help them get free PlayStation Store credits or any other rewards they may be close to.

PlayStation Stars will no longer add new campaigns to the program starting on July 23rd. This means after that date, PlayStation players enrolled in the program will no longer be able to earn PlayStation Stars points, so your sums by that date will be the extent of what you get. Players have until July 23rd to unlock and earn as much as they can before these changes go into place, but the points themselves will still be redeemable afterwards so that they’re not wasted immediately.

This version of PlayStation Stars will be available until November 2nd, 2026. At this point, players will no longer be able to redeem their points. However, Digitial Collectibles will be viewable throughout these changes, even after November 2nd, 2026. This allows players to enjoy the content they have earned through PlayStation Stars.

PlayStation Stars has seen many changes since it launched in 2022. While it offered many rewards and encouraged players to explore the PlayStation lineup, many felt it was underdeveloped and didn’t offer enough. Regardless of how players felt, it certainly offered some benefits to PlayStation users and its leaving will be a sad state for fans.

Sony did release a statement that it would “continue to evaluate our key findings from this program, and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings.” This could mean that a new version of PlayStation Stars will appear in the future, but this is uncertain. Even if PlayStation Stars returns, it may be completely different.

