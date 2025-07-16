Hitman Developer Promises Fixes for Nintendo Switch 2 Port

The developer for Hitman ensures that it won’t be abandoning the recently released Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game. The Nintendo Switch 2 was recently released and it seems like Nintendo and developers are making a big statement with the console. The Nintendo Switch wasn’t a super powerful machine, as it opted for affordability and accessibility more than being able to play super high-end games. It was an experiment that worked and allowed Nintendo the ability to dig a bit deeper on Nintendo Switch 2. The console launched with some big third-party games like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and Hitman, all of which highlight the console’s power.

Of course, they all come with some kind of caveat such as reduced frame rates or resolution, but they’re all pretty good examples of what the Switch 2 is capable of. However, Hitman is probably one of the weaker third-party ports. The performance is inconsistent, it lacks support for any Switch 2-specific features such as the touch screen or even gyro controls, and it requires players to remain online in order to use key features of the game. IO Interactive hasn’t really spoken much about these issues, but it appears they’re very aware of it.

In an interview with VGC, IO Interactive franchise director Jonathan Lacaille revealed that IO is actively working on improving Hitman for Nintendo Switch 2. He didn’t have a date for when things would be fixed, but noted it was a part of the studio’s plans for the summer. He even noted that it’s “good learnings” for the future Switch 2 port of 007 First Light.

“So for Hitman, the team is working on some of those performance issues right now, and they are addressing it over the summer. It’s of course, good learnings for us to bring for First Light as well – so all of this will be learnings we bring to the next title. It’s the first game we released on that platform, and it was a good test. The team is looking at all that feedback and acting on it as we speak.”

It’s great to know that not only is IO Interactive hearing fans when it comes to fixing Hitman on Nintendo Switch 2, but also using that to make a better port for 007 First Light. Fans were surprised to hear the new Bond game was coming to Switch 2, but it once again demonstrates a lot of power behind the console. Lacaille confirmed to VGC that 007 First Light will run natively on Switch 2 as opposed to being some kind of cloud version, something that was popularized on Switch 1 for more powerful games.