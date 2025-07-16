Civilization 7 Update Adds Highly Requested Feature and More

Firaxis Games has teased what fans can expect in the Update 1.2.3 for Civilization 7, and it has players excited. While the update is relatively small, it does have some important features fans have been requesting since the game launched. This feature has been included in past games, and many are excited to see it join the other additions in this upcoming update during the week of July 21st.

With the launch of Update 1.2.3, Civilization 7 will finally add the ability to auto-explore with scouts. Like past games, scouts will prioritize tile reveals and stop automatically for discoveries or when approaching enemy-controlled zones. This is a nice feature that automates the game and makes it less tedious, and fans will be relieved to see it is finally coming.

Another aspect of this update is improving age transitions in Civilization 7. Now, players will receive a 10-day countdown before one age changes to another. This allows them to better plan for completing key objectives. Additionally, a Continuity setting can be used to preserve unit positions and leader relationships, so that they evolve smoothly when transitioning from one age to another. Fans can expect further improvements to these systems in future updates.

Lastly, Civilization 7’s 1.2.3 Update will add a new commander, Trung Nhi. She is a unique commander usable when playing her sister, Trung Trac. Players will enjoy her custom unit model, distinctive Promotion Tree, and new tactical play style.

Civilization 7 Update 1.2.3 Preview

While many welcome this update and its much-needed additions, fans are still upset with Civilization 7’s glaring problems. The UI is still a major area of complaint, and while updates have worked to improve this, the UI still remains a major area of issue. Future updates will likely improve this, but the damage may have already been done if the Steam reviews are anything to go off of.