Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Special Livestream

A special livestream centered on Marvel's Midnight Suns has been announced by developer Firaxis Games. The livestream is set to take place on October 13th at 10 a.m. PT and will air on the developer's Twitch channel as well as YouTube. At this time, there's no indication about how long the livestream will last, but it will offer "a special look at the heroes joining you on your Marvel adventure." With the game set to release in a few short months, the livestream should give viewers a better idea of what to expect from Marvel's Midnight Suns!

The Tweet from Firaxis announcing the livestream can be found embedded below. The company's Twitch channel can be found right here.

🚨 Livestream Incoming 🚨



Join the @FiraxisGames team TOMORROW, October 13 at 10AM PT for a special look at the heroes joining you on your Marvel adventure! https://t.co/o1fETBsnMy pic.twitter.com/aShZkfsoVS — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) October 12, 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns will feature a number of popular heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Blade, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Magik, Nico Minoru, and Ghost Rider. The game's narrative will also center on an all-new customizable character known as "The Hunter." Midnight Suns will feature turn-based battles, and players will select three heroes to bring along with them. Before each mission, players will be restricted to selecting moves from a deck of ability cards.

While the heroes will be the central focus of the livestream, it will be interesting to see if any villains also receive some focus. Hydra's Doctor Faustus and Lilith are the game's central antagonists, but players can expect to see a number of additional villains, such as Sabretooth. It remains to be seen whether Midnight Suns will be able to deliver an enjoyable experience, but Marvel fans don't have much longer to wait to see for themselves, as it's set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also in the works. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Midnight Suns? Do you plan on tuning in for this livestream of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!