5 Capcom Games That Still Haven’t Been Remade or Remastered But Badly Need It

Capcom has been on a heater over the last decade, moving from strength to strength to reinvigorate the brand. Between the massive success of franchises like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil and new hits like Pragmata, Capcom seems to be running on all cylinders. However, no one should overlook the importance of remakes, particularly for Resident Evil, for this uptick in sales. Capcom has discovered that remaking its old games can be a huge boon, and the Resident Evil series is about to run out of options. With that in mind, here are five other classic Capcom games that could use a remake or remaster.

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5) Demon’s Crest

Image courtesy of Capcom

We already know how well a Ghosts ‘n Goblins remake would do for Capcom. Resurrection was released in 2021 and was not well received. That classic platforming gameplay just doesn’t hold up well these days. Don’t get me wrong, platformers are still popular, but Ghosts ‘n Goblins has always felt a little too gimmicky with its difficulty. Maximo might have a better shot, but I’m also not sure how many other people remember that PS2 game.

It’s not all bad news for Ghosts ‘n Goblins, though. Demon’s Crest, the Metroidvania-like spin-off, seems well-positioned for modern fans. Obviously, you’d need to give the controls another pass, potentially giving Firebrand new platforming and combat abilities. Thankfully, the core loop of collecting new Crests to give Firebrand new powers makes that a relatively easy transition. Sure, you can play it via the Nintendo Classics service on the Switch, but a remake or remaster would be welcome.

4) Lost Planet

Lost Planet was such a great idea. You drop onto worlds that want to kill you with the very weather and have to figure out how to survive the hostile terrain and terrifying monsters. The first game performed well, but the two sequels were filled with diminishing returns. The developers struggled with missteps at every turn, and the once promising series fell out of favor by 2013. Granted, Spark Unlimited developed that third game instead of Capcom, so expectations were relatively low

However, that first game is still quite fun, and a remaster would let players experience it once again. If that does well, Capcom could jump in and release more substantial updates for Lost Planet 2 and 3, taking out the more frustrating elements to give players the games they wanted. Either way, Lost Planet has a cool gimmick that deserved a better second and third act. It’s high time Capcom gives it to us.

3) Dino Crisis

Capcom fans have been asking for this for decades. And to be fair to those fans, it might be the best direction for the Resident Evil remake team to move toward after wrapping up all the RE remakes. Still, there’s been a ton of smoke about a Dino Crisis remake with almost no fire. It’s almost starting to feel like Capcom is holding this one over us on purpose.

That doesn’t mean it’s never coming; it’s just hard to get excited when Capcom has been stringing us along for this many years. The good news is that Capcom made the original two games available on GOG and Steam over the last two years. That’s far from a confirmation that they’ll eventually get to it, but Capcom is at least still keeping Dino Crisis in the spotlight. Hopefully, something finally comes from that soon, and players can get an updated version of the classic dinosaur-based Resident Evil-like.

2) God Hand

God Hand is a wonderfully weird video game. From Shinji Mikami and Clover Studios, this beat ’em up game mixes intricate gameplay with some of the weirdest humor of the 2000s. Seriously, this one is out there, folks. Delightfully over-the-top, God Hand lets you select a moveset from over 100 different attacks, across several martial arts.

With all of that customization, God Hand does have a few bugs that could be ironed out. This cult classic is far from perfect, but it’s worth checking out if you’re a fan of oddball humor and a fighting system that might take you a few hours to wrap your head around. A remake or remaster wouldn’t address the former, but might fix the latter, making it a bit more streamlined. That’d help it appeal to modern audiences, while keeping us old heads in the building. Either way, my guy Gene could use some more love, so why not remake God Hand?

1) Viewtiful Joe

You had to know this was coming. Viewtiful Joe will always show up on lists like these because it’s one of the all-time great beat ’em ups and one of the best games of the 2000s, but Capcom has largely ignored it for the last decade or so. Granted, it didn’t sell well in 2003, but there’s a reason it was such a critical darling. Viewtiful Joe picked up several year-end awards, which helped get it a sequel (from Clover Studios, no less) and a few spin-offs.

It should’ve been a massive hit, but it didn’t work out. Could it have a second life with a remake or remaster? We can’t know for sure, but Capcom fans have been begging for this for decades. At the very least, it’d be nice if Capcom would release a compilation on modern hardware. It’s starting to get annoying having to pull out my GameCube every time I want to jump back into Viewtiful Joe‘s side-scrolling action.