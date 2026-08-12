Ghost of Yotei Story DLC Announced, And Its Release Date Is Quite Close

Sucker Punch Productions has today announced that it will be releasing new story DLC for Ghost of Yotei in the near future. Upon its arrival this past year, Sucker Punch’s sequel to Ghost of Tsushima went on to be a commercial success. To capitalize on this success, the studio went on to release Ghost of Yotei: Legends, which was an expanded co-op mode for the game. Now, for those looking who have been holding out hope for new single-player content, it will be launching in a little under two months.

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Set to drop on October 1st, Ghost of Yotei will be getting a new “Complete Edition”, which will retail for $69.99. This version of the game will notably come with two new single-player offerings called Echoes of Sekigahara and Most Wanted. Of these expansions, Echoes of Sekigahara will be new story DLC that will dive further into Atsu’s past while also introducing new weapons and armor to unlock. Conversely, Most Wanted is a survival-centric game mode that Sucker Punch says is similar to a roguelike.

“Split between the present day and flashbacks to Atsu’s time on the mainland, you’ll meet Nagato, a figure from Atsu’s past who has arrived in Ezo,” says the synopsis of Echoes of Sekigahara. “In the present, you’ll explore a previously unseen valley once inhabited by The Snake and his gang of loyal followers, the Vipers. In the past, you’ll experience Atsu’s time in the Battle of Sekigahara and a key moment in her life before she returned home for her quest for vengeance.”

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While all of this content will come included with Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition, Sucker Punch is making this new single-player DLC purchaseable on its own as well. Anyone who already owns Ghost of Yotei will be able to upgrade to the Complete Edition by paying $14.99. In addition, those who pre-order this upgrade will be able to unlock a new armor tied to Ghost of Tsushima’s protagonist Jin Sakai when the Complete Edition becomes available in October.

Although it’s great to see that Sucker Punch isn’t done supporting Ghost of Yotei, this DLC is definitely releasing at a contentious time, especially for action games. Across September and October, titles like Marvel’s Wolverine, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Control Resonant, Valor Mortis, Phantom Blade Zero, and Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen will all be launching in close proximity to one another. For Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition to now be joining this mix makes this fall’s lineup even busier than previously anticipated.

As of this moment, Sucker Punch has yet to show off extensive gameplay from Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted. New footage of this mode in action has been promised to go live in the future, and once it emerges, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.