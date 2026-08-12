Highly Rated Sci-Fi Action RPG Just Shadow Dropped on Switch 2

This week is shaping up to be big for Nintendo Switch 2 owners. We finally got the Switch 2 port of Oblivion Remastered, and a potential new special edition console just leaked. And that’s not all! A hit sci-fi shooter just shadow-dropped for the Switch 2, giving us yet another great addition to the console’s lineup. Rockfish Games has confirmed that its highly rated action RPG sequel, Everspace 2, is launching for the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 12th. As in, today.

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As Rockfish Games just revealed, Everspace 2: Galactic Edition will release digitally for the Switch 2 on August 12th. This version of the game includes the base game and all of its expansions, all in one bundle. Everspace 2 originally released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023, following a few years in Early Access. Now, it’s finally available on the Switch 2, bringing the sci-fi hit to the Nintendo handheld family of consoles for the very first time.

Sci-Fi Looter Shooter Everspace 2 Shadow Drops for Switch 2

Courtesy of Rockfish Games

Everspace 2 is the 2023 sequel to Rockfish Games’ Everspace. It brings back much of what fans liked about the first game, but better. Billed as a “fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter,” the game lets you explore the vastness of outer space in an engaging open world. It’s got spaceship combat, epic loot, and a compelling sci-fi story about a pilot trying to find his place in the universe. Alongside its action-packed looter shooter gameplay, Everspace 2 brings in RPG elements and environmental puzzles for an engaging outerspace experience. To date, the game has a Very Positive rating on Steam. Now, you can experience it on the Switch 2 for the very first time.

The new Switch 2 version of the game brings all three official DLC along for the ride. For $49.99 USD, the Everspace 2: Galactic Edition brings the base game, plus its Wrath of the Ancients and Titans story DLCs and Supporter Pack to Switch 2. To get a look at the Galactic Edition in action, you can check out the action-packed release trailer below:

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The Switch 2 version is capped at 45 FPS and will feature around 50 hours of playable content in total. With all DLC included, players will be able to explore 10 unique star systems packed with interesting locations. It has been optimized for Switch 2 in partnership with studio partner Engine Software, ensuring the game runs well on Nintendo’s handheld.

The Everspace 2 Switch 2 shadow drop arrives ahead of a final optimization patch for all platforms, which is slated to release later this fall. Rockfish Games also notes that it is “not done telling stories in the Everspace universe or creating action-packed space adventures.” So while the Switch 2 port and optimization patch mark the end of new content for Everspace 2, it sounds like the developer might just have something new to share soon.

Everspace 2: Galactic Edition is available today for Nintendo Switch 2. It costs $49.99 USD and is available in a digital format only. Everspace 2 is also available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.