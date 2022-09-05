Marvel's Midnight Suns Details the History of Its All-New Hero

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have been releasing trailers spotlighting the upcoming video game's heroes, their histories, and their gameplay mechanics for weeks now, but the most recent subject is by far the most interesting. The Hunter is an all-new hero created specifically for Marvel's Midnight Suns, and while the developer isn't spoiling everything, the latest trailer going into the history of The Hunter is still worth a watch for anyone even mildly intrigued.

Despite being an original character, The Hunter's background is pulled in large part from the greater Marvel canon. While The Hunter can be customized in terms of physical appearance, gender, hair, and combat styles, there are some specifics set in stone. The Hunter is the child of Lilith, who first appeared in Ghost Rider #28 in 1992. The game's origin for Lilith makes her an immortal sorceress that fell in love with a mortal man before he died of the plague, which twisted her into a demonic character. You can watch the whole fascinating video for yourself below:

Learn the story of this all-new hero, the impending conflict against Lilith, and much more about the Midnight Suns from @Comicstorian https://t.co/01Tux9OGzY — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 4, 2022

In general, Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point before March 31, 2023. It had previously been set to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about the fact that Marvel's Midnight Suns includes an all-new hero? Are you excited to check out what the video game has to offer when it does eventually release?