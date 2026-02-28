Marvel’s New Game Is A Perfect Replacement For Ultimate Alliance Sequel (And It Arrives This Year)

It’s been over six years since fans have received a new entry in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance franchise, and even longer since fans had the chance to play an Ultimate Alliance on anything but a Nintendo Switch. Even all these years later, fans are eager for a new entry, and while there’s no news on the next installment at the moment, Marvel’s newest game looks to be the perfect replacement for an Ultimate Alliance sequel, and even better is the fact that the game arrives later this year.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance won fans over thanks to its stacked roster of Marvel characters and approachable yet rewarding combat, and those ingredients can also be found in Marvel’s newest game, Marvel: Crisis Protocol Alliances – Night of the Goblin. Alliances – Night of the Goblin is a new Marvel beat-em up spinoff of the main Marvel: Crisis Protocol game system, and it features 1 to 4 player arcade-style co-op play with Spider-Man, Black Cat, Miles Morales, and Ghost Spider right out of the box as players attempt to take down the Green Goblin. Even better is that the game is releasing this summer, and you can check out the new trailer in the video below.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Alliances Isn’t Even Out Yet, But Its Roster Is About to Expand

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Alliances is launching with Night of the Goblin, which is obviously a Spider-Man-focused set. That’s a great starting point, but AMG isn’t stopping there and has already revealed that the next game in the series will be coming soon. That game is Marvel: Crisis Protocol Alliances – Attack of the Sentinels, and as the name suggests, it will be an X-Men-focused set.

One of the great aspects about this new series is that you can mix and match characters and enemies from different Alliances adventures, so as more release you’ll be able to create an Ultimate Alliance-style roster with your favorites in the mix. From the quick look at this feature, Cyclops, Wolverine, Captain America, and Hawkeye are all teased, so Cyclops and Wolverine will likely be part of the new Attack of the Sentinels set. The deal gets even better for those who play the mainline Marvel: Crisis Protocol, as you can use these miniatures in that game as well.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures game that has players creating their own unique team of Marvel superheroes to battle against some of Marvel’s biggest villains. You do so by crafting a team and then utilizing a mix of strategy and on-the-fly tactics to take down the enemy team. What’s great about Alliances is that it has streamlined the game to be even more approachable right out of the box without losing the trademark gameplay that has made the game such a fan favorite hit.

Miniatures games can be intimidating thanks to the fact that, in most cases, you have to assemble the miniatures before you can start playing, and that means you’ll need some glue, an exacto knife, and possibly some primer and paint before you can get the game going. Alliances has removed some of those barriers with miniatures that can be assembled incredibly quickly and without a spec of glue, and if you do choose to paint them, they will look even better on the battlefield.

Now, the various rosters of Ultimate Alliance games have been quite impressive, with many of the biggest names in the mix. That said, even with just two games announced, the roster will already feature 8 heroes, and with one or two more releases, the roster will likely surpass most Ultimate Alliance rosters. Plus, we already have Spider-Man and X-Men sets, so looking ahead, you could see sets based around The Avengers and possibly the Fantastic Four, though personally I’d love to see a cosmic set featuring heroes like Nova, Darkhawk, and the Guardians.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Alliances – Night of the Goblin will hit stores this summer.

