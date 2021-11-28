Marvel’s Spider-Man star Yuri Lowenthal hopes to take a swing at voicing DC’s Batman or the Joker. Lowenthal, the voice of PlayStation’s Peter Parker in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man and spinoff Miles Morales: Spider-Man, has a long list of credits that includes roles in DC’s Injustice movie and the animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Young Justice. The Naruto and Prince of Persia star reveals he frequently auditions to voice Batman or the Joker but says he’s “more of a Robin than a Batman.”

“I audition for the Joker and Batman all the time. Those are roles that any actor would love,” Lowenthal told USA Today. “[Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: Arkham actor] Mark Hamill captured the essence of what everybody loves about the Joker, but I think any actor coming into the role will have a different take on it. You don’t want to throw what everybody loves about the Joker away and start from scratch, [but] it would be me doing it with my history, my proclivities.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before becoming the Spider-Man of Insomniac’s video game Spider-verse, Lowenthal voiced DC superheroes The Flash and Mister Miracle, loaning his voice to Batman’s young sidekick Robin in direct-to-video animated movies Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts, Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, and Batman Ninja. Despite his admission that he’s “more of a Robin than a Batman,” Lowenthal looks forward to potentially following Troy Baker (Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: Arkham Origins) as an actor who has played both Batman and the Joker.

“I sincerely hope that one day we can do an interview where you say, ‘So, you finally got to play the Joker, and here’s what I saw as a difference. What was going through your head?’” Lowenthal said. “So put a pin in that. God knows there are so many iterations. I’ll still get a couple more chances before the end of my career.”

RELATED: Tony Todd Voices Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Lowenthal reprises his role as the voice of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, set for release on the PlayStation 5 in 2023.