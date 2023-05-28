Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Teases Angrier, "Addicted" Peter Parker

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal has teased how his Peter Parker is addicted to the symbiote in the upcoming video game. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and while that is mostly thanks to the studio's previous game, it also has to do with the basic concept of this sequel. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are in action together, Kraven the Hunter is one of the main villains, Venom will be in the game, and Peter will don the symbiote suit. There's a lot of exciting things at play for Spidey fans and we got a brief taste of it in the gameplay reveal the other day.

One of the things people noticed during the gameplay is just how different Peter Parker is when wearing the black suit. While Spidey fans are aware of the influence the symbiote has on Peter, it's pretty different to see it from Miles' perspective who is seeing his mentor become corrupted. Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal spoke about his portrayal of Peter in this game at MomoCon 2023 this weekend (via The Direct) and noted that it was challenging to find the balance of the rage-filled Peter as sometimes it came across as too comical. He went on to add that they looked at people who were addicted to things and the behavior that comes out of them and used that as inspiration for the performance. It also required Lowenthal to dig deep inside of himself to find those more darker emotions.

"I think we've all got [that anger inside]," said Lowenthal. "Sometimes it's just… it's just harder to access or easier to access, you know, depending on how close to the surface it is… Before I started doing Sasuke, I had only played sort of like plucky young heroes that didn't have anything bad happen to them. And so, to sort of turn that around, I had to dig a little bit, but I'm generally a happy guy. But, you know, I've got rage and anger and sadness, and you just gotta dig a little harder…"

As of right now, it's hard to say what exactly will come of Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Miles is certainly picking up on something being wrong, but we have zero idea if it'll lead to blows between the two. We also have no idea what the fate of Peter will be in this game. Either way, it sounds like a pretty exciting story.

