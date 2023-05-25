Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gameplay May Hint at a Boss Fight Against Peter Parker

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players will have a chance to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, but it seems there's a strong chance that the two will come to blows before the end of the game. During yesterday's PlayStation Showcase, viewers got to see Peter wearing the black symbiote suit, and the hero has a new attitude to match. Peter is notably more menacing in the preview, a fact that both Miles and Ganke take note of. We know that the symbiote will become one half of Venom before the end of the game, and Peter might need Miles to help ditch the suit.

During the Showcase, there is a brief glimpse at Peter and Miles in the sewer. The perspective is from behind Miles' back, and the symbiote's tendrils can be seen as Peter stands in a menacing pose. In most continuities, Peter has had to free himself from the symbiote's clutches, or rely on help from Reed Richards. There's a lot of speculation on the game's subreddit that Peter will need Miles' help in this particular continuity, and that will take the form of a boss battle. The image from the Showcase can be found in the post embedded below.

Miles having to rescue Peter would make for a strong part in the game's narrative! The bond between the two heroes has become an increasingly important part of the Spider-Man mythos over just the last few years. Having Miles help play such an important part in the creation of Venom could be an interesting twist on a story that's been retold several times across comics, TV, and movies. It could also give players a very disturbing boss fight!

Readers should remember that this is all just speculation, at this time. That said, it seems like a very safe bet, and it could come after Peter dishes out a lot of pain on Kraven the Hunter. For now, fans will just have to wait until the game releases this fall to see how things play out!

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Do you think Peter will be a boss fight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!