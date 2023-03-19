Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Teases Exciting New Feature

Insomniac Games has seemingly teased something pretty interesting for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games has been around for many years now and it has continuously won over the love of players with the Ratchet and Clank series, Resistance, and a number of other games of varying scales. However, Insomniac really earned its claim to fame when it made Marvel's Spider-Man, a game that was a massive commercial and critical success that had many singing the praises of the web-head's latest adventure. Many felt that it was the best game the character had seen since Spider-Man 2 on PS2 thanks to its impressive gameplay, cinematic and gutwrenching story, and thrilling set pieces. It left many eagerly anticipating the sequel and later this year, we'll all finally get a chance to play it.

We really don't know much about the sequel outside of the fact it will feature Venom, possibly Kraven, and see Peter Parker teaming up with Miles Morales in a proper fashion this time around. However, during a recent Insomniac Games stream (via TwistedVoxel), lead engine programmer Elan Ruskin let it slip that there is some "very cool" dialogue technology in the next game, which is Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Of course, this could just be some stuff going on under the hood that no one will actually notice, but it does seem like a notable thing to be pointed out. Are there dialogue options? Does dialogue change based on whether you're playing as Peter or Miles? Are there multiple paths to take Who knows!

If the black suit factors in to the story, it could operate as a morality of system of sorts. That's more or less how it worked in Web of Shadows, so perhaps people will treat Spider-Man differently based on whether or not he's sporting the black suit more than the classic red and blues. Either way, it sounds like there will be a lot more layers in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 than its predecessor.

