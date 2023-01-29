New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed

A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.

In a video that began circulating on the internet this weekend, a new commercial for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was found to have started airing. The trailer sees real-life actors highlighting some criminals that have been webbed up in New York City before both Spider-Man and Miles Morales are shown swinging away. The video then ends by advertising that PS5 consoles are "in stock now", which is something that Sony has been promoting much more heavily recently as the availability of the hardware has improved.

LIVE FROM PS5!!! A spider-sighting seems to have occurred in Manhattan... in a brand new LIVE-ACTION PROMO for Marvel's Spider-Man 2!!! This was found during a live ESPN broadcast, showcasing both Peter & Miles web-swinging in full glory! THE MARKETING BEGINS!!! #SpiderManPS5👀🕷️ pic.twitter.com/DXUo2eeaAY — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) January 29, 2023

It's worth stressing that this TV spot states that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be launching in "Spring 2023", which is a clear discrepancy from what we've been told before. However, it's important to note that this trailer originates from Australia, which has a different seasonal order compared to what those in the northern hemisphere are accustomed to. As such, a "Spring 2023" launch window in Australia would equate to a "Fall 2023" window for those in North America and Europe.

For now, we have yet to see any actual gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but given that commercials like this are now appearing, it seems likely that we'll start to see more of the game very, very soon. Whenever those reveals do end up coming about from PlayStation, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

