New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Clip Revealed

New footage from Rocksteady's upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now been revealed. It's been a long time coming, but after first being announced all the way back in 2020, Kill the Justice League is finally set to launch in just a few short months. And prior to that arrival, Rocksteady is now beginning to show off more of the title and will notably be doing so in a much more prominent manner later this week.

Announced by PlayStation and Rocksteady today, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be the centerpiece of Sony's upcoming State of Play event later this week on February 23rd. At that time, a ton of new gameplay footage for the project will be shown off, which will mark our most extensive look at Kill the Justice League so far. Prior to that time, though, Rocksteady has teased fans just a bit by releasing a new scene from Suicide Squad that features many of the game's key characters.

You can see this brief new clip from Suicide Squad in the tweet below:

Perhaps the most notable thing to glean from this new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer is the mention of a character that we haven't seen so far. Specifically, Flash seems to allude to the existence of Lex Luthor within this world. For those who aren't too familiar with DC Comics, Luthor is most well known as the nemesis of Superman. Based on this brief mention in the video, it seems like the members of the Suicide Squad are looking to find Luthor to team up with him, likely so they can take down the Justice League together. It remains to be seen how Luthor might fit into the game's plot, but his existence in Kill the Justice League is definitely quite interesting.

After a previous delay pushed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League out of 2022, the game is now set to arrive in just a few months on May 26th. When it does arrive, it will solely be available for current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in action later this week? And what are your thoughts on this new footage that has emerged today?