Marvel's Spider-Man 2: You Know What to Do Trophy Guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a handful of trophies that are pretty easy to miss if you don't know exactly where to look. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it is jam-packed with content. From an epic new story starring Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Venom, and Kraven the Hunter to a ton of additional side missions, there's a lot to see and do. You're likely going to be playing the game for a couple of weeks if you're a completionist or a die-hard Spidey fan. If you're looking for help on some of the trophies and side missions, we have no shortage of guides for you rolling out over the next few days.

With that said, there is a trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 known as "You Know What to Do" which requires you to find Aunt May's grave. For those that haven't played Marvel's Spider-Man 1, this is actually a huge spoiler. At the end of the first game, Aunt May is hospitalized after she (and a large portion of New York) is infected by a bioweapon that has been unleashed on the city known as Devil's Breath. Peter battles mentor Otto Octavius to retrieve an antidote that can save Aunt May and the city, but unfortunately, when he returns to May with the antidote it's too late. He is informed that while he can give Aunt May the antidote and save her, there won't be enough left to produce for the rest of the city. However, she is moments away from dying, so they can't wait to produce more to save her. Peter must let her die and she reveals that she knows he's Spider-Man and is so proud of him. It's tragic and heartbreaking.

Where to Find Aunt May's Grave in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Naturally, the second game allows you to pay tribute to her. If you played the first game and got all the trophies, her grave will be in a familiar location. There is a cemetery in the northeastern part of the first island in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, all the way up in Harlem. If you visit it as Peter Parker and look around, you'll eventually find Uncle Ben and Aunt May's graves next to each other. You'll be given a prompt to interact with it and be able to listen Peter speak to his deceased aunt and uncle. After that is over, the trophy should pop for you and you'll be able to go on your way. You can see the exact location below.

Will Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Get DLC?

If you're burning through the story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and already eager to see what comes next, you'll have to be patient. While it's highly likely we'll get a third game, Insomniac Games has yet to confirm any DLC. The first game had three story DLCs, so it's possible we could see that happen again, but it remains to be seen.