Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Missing Iconic Part of NYC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, much like its 2018 predecessor, is set to have a fairly faithful recreation of New York City. Obviously, a considerable amount is lost in scope and due to finite resources, but Insomniac Games has gone the extra mile insuring the hallmarks of New York City are present, mostly. Not only are there the aforementioned limitations, but sometimes there are licensing issues. For example, while it was in the first game, the Chrysler Building will not be in the sequel.

If you played Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales you will have known this was coming because the building, an iconic part of New York City, was also not in this game. What exactly complicated the licensing, we don't know, but it was likely money. It's usually money. Whatever the case, when the game comes out in October don't bother swinging around looking for the building as it's not in the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 new screenshots



Marvel's Spider Man 2 is set to release worldwide on October 20 via the PS5 and the PS5 only. Considering the first game eventually made its way to PC, the sequel likely will as well, but the emphasis here should be on the word "eventually." If you want to play Spider-Man 2 at or around release, you will need a PS5 and to buy the game outright as it will also not be available via PS Plus.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear. Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains-including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."