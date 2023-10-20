Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Updates the Infamous Boat People

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 naturally brings back some of the most iconic characters from the first game and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales like Peter Parker, Miles Morales himself, Mary Jane Watson, a gauntlet of villains, and more. Smaller characters return for the sequel as well, but not everyone made the cut, or at least not the exact versions of the characters that we've seen in the past games. That goes for the infamous boat people from Marvel's Spider-Man, too, which technically are back in the game, though not like we've seen them in the past.

For those unfamiliar, the "boat people" as they were called were a group of NPCs that existed within the boundaries of the Marvel's Spider-Man map, but in an effort to conserve resources, the characters confined to their boats on the water were about as low-quality as they could be. People found the boat people so funny that Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software opted to keep them in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with a note attached to one of the boat people asking if people had missed them.

Are the Boat People in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Sadly for those who loved seeing the boat people in the original Marvel's Spider-Man and again in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, the versions of them that people found funny are no longer in the game. Boat people are in the game, sure, but they look like normal people now, not low-poly oddballs to gawk at. That's expected to a degree since the joke might've overstayed its welcome if it continued on into Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

For those holding out hopes that you'll find them somewhere, perhaps there's an Easter egg to be found at some point or another now that the game's in the hands of PlayStation players worldwide, but people who sought out the boat people have already shared evidence of their updates. Twitter user and self-proclaimed PlayStation enthusiast did so in the comparison below that shows the old and the new.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reception & Reviews

Boat people aside, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently being received just as well as expected with the game sitting at an average score of 91. Our own review of the game reflects that score, too, by giving it a 4.5/5.

If you've read all the reviews you need to in order to get a feel for the game and are instead busy playing, you'll want to keep an eye on the ample trophy opportunities in the game to make sure you're not missing out on anything. Some of those include tasks like visiting Aunt May's grave and simple tasks like running some bases to get the Home Run trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

