Every Unlockable Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

At long last, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases this week and brings a new story centered around Peter Parker and Miles Morales to PlayStation fans. Much like the previous Spider-Man installments, this new sequel is filled to the brim with new gameplay mechanics, classic Spidey villains, and of course, a ton of suits for both Peter and Miles to wear. To that end, we can share with you every suit that is unlockable within Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

In total, Spider-Man 2 has 68 different suits that players can choose from. Of this array, 34 of the suits are variants for Peter's Spider-Man, while the other 34 are tied to Miles. Some of these suits have been recycled from past games, while others are brand new to Spider-Man 2. This time around, Insomniac has also added alternate color palettes for most of the different costumes that are featured in the game. This means that there are quite literally hundreds of options to choose from in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is a drastic increase compared to other titles in the series.

When it comes to the methods of unlocking these different suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, most of them are tied to the game's general progression. Upon completing missions, side quests, or thwarting various crimes around New York City, players will gain XP that will allow them to level up. Spider-Man 2's leveling system caps at 60 where the final suit will then be awarded. Outside of leveling up, a handful of suits are also locked behind completing different side missions, whereas others can only be earned by progressing to a certain point in the story.

This list of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does come with two notable caveats. For starters, the number of suits in the game will potentially change over time as Insomniac might look to add more cosmetic options in the future. With the original Marvel's Spider-Man, Insomniac added a number of additional suits post-launch as free updates. Currently, Insomniac hasn't confirmed that it will be doing the same thing with Spider-Man 2, but there's a chance that it could look to do so given the studio's history.

Additionally, it's worth noting that this list doesn't contain the additional 10 suits that PlayStation and Insomniac have given to those who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. For those who opted to buy this higher-priced version of the game, PlayStation awarded buyers with 5 additional costumes for both Peter and Miles. These suits are original designs from Insomniac, though, which means that some of the most iconic Spidey outfits haven't been locked behind this paywall.

With all of that information out of the way, here's a glimpse of every suit that can be earned while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 along with their official names. But be warned, some *SPOILERS* for Spider-Man 2 can be found in this list.