Every Unlockable Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Take a gander at every costume that Peter and Miles can wear in Spider-Man 2.

By Logan Moore

At long last, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases this week and brings a new story centered around Peter Parker and Miles Morales to PlayStation fans. Much like the previous Spider-Man installments, this new sequel is filled to the brim with new gameplay mechanics, classic Spidey villains, and of course, a ton of suits for both Peter and Miles to wear. To that end, we can share with you every suit that is unlockable within Marvel's Spider-Man 2

In total, Spider-Man 2 has 68 different suits that players can choose from. Of this array, 34 of the suits are variants for Peter's Spider-Man, while the other 34 are tied to Miles. Some of these suits have been recycled from past games, while others are brand new to Spider-Man 2. This time around, Insomniac has also added alternate color palettes for most of the different costumes that are featured in the game. This means that there are quite literally hundreds of options to choose from in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is a drastic increase compared to other titles in the series. 

When it comes to the methods of unlocking these different suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, most of them are tied to the game's general progression. Upon completing missions, side quests, or thwarting various crimes around New York City, players will gain XP that will allow them to level up. Spider-Man 2's leveling system caps at 60 where the final suit will then be awarded. Outside of leveling up, a handful of suits are also locked behind completing different side missions, whereas others can only be earned by progressing to a certain point in the story. 

This list of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does come with two notable caveats. For starters, the number of suits in the game will potentially change over time as Insomniac might look to add more cosmetic options in the future. With the original Marvel's Spider-Man, Insomniac added a number of additional suits post-launch as free updates. Currently, Insomniac hasn't confirmed that it will be doing the same thing with Spider-Man 2, but there's a chance that it could look to do so given the studio's history. 

Additionally, it's worth noting that this list doesn't contain the additional 10 suits that PlayStation and Insomniac have given to those who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. For those who opted to buy this higher-priced version of the game, PlayStation awarded buyers with 5 additional costumes for both Peter and Miles. These suits are original designs from Insomniac, though, which means that some of the most iconic Spidey outfits haven't been locked behind this paywall. 

With all of that information out of the way, here's a glimpse of every suit that can be earned while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 along with their official names. But be warned, some *SPOILERS* for Spider-Man 2 can be found in this list. 

Advanced Suit 2.0

spidey-suits-1.jpg
Black Suit

spidey-suits-2.jpg
Symbiote Suit

spidey-suits-3.jpg
Anti-Venom Suit

spidey-suits-4.jpg
Classic Suit

spidey-suits-5.jpg
Scarlet III Suit

spidey-suits-6.jpg
Advanced Suit

spidey-suits-7.jpg
Kumo Suit

spidey-suits-8.jpg
Hybrid Suit

spidey-suits-9.jpg
Amazing Suit

spidey-suits-10.jpg
Amazing Suit 2

spidey-suits-11.jpg
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

spidey-suits-12.jpg
Scarlet Spider Suit

spidey-suits-13.jpg
Superior Suit

spidey-suits-14.jpg
Anti-Ock Suit

spidey-suits-15.jpg
Arachknight Suit

spidey-suits-16.jpg
Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

spidey-suits-17.jpg
Homemade Suit

spidey-suits-18.jpg
Spider-Punk

spidey-suits-19.jpg
Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

spidey-suits-20.jpg
Iron Spider Armor

spidey-suits-21.jpg
Webbed Black Suit

spidey-suits-22.jpg
Webbed Suit

spidey-suits-23.jpg
Upgraded Classic Suit

spidey-suits-24.jpg
New Blue Suit

spidey-suits-25.jpg
Upgraded Suit

spidey-suits-26.jpg
Stealth Suit

spidey-suits-27.jpg
Classic Black Suit

spidey-suits-28.jpg
Iron Spider Suit

spidey-suits-29.jpg
New Red and Blue Suit

spidey-suits-30.jpg
Black and Gold Suit

spidey-suits-31.jpg
Life Story Suit

spidey-suits-32.jpg
Last Hunt Suit

spidey-suits-33.jpg
Saving Lives Suit

spidey-suits-34.jpg
Upgraded Suit

spidey-suits-35.jpg
Evolved Suit

spidey-suits-36.jpg
Family Business Suit

spidey-suits-37.jpg
Classic Suit

spidey-suits-38.jpg
T.R.A.C.K. Suit

spidey-suits-39.jpg
Brooklyn 2099 Suit

spidey-suits-40.jpg
Sportswear Suit

spidey-suits-41.jpg
Life Story Suit

spidey-suits-42.jpg
Miles Morales 2099 Suit

spidey-suits-43.jpg
Advanced Tech Suit

spidey-suits-44.jpg
Shadow-Spider Suit

spidey-suits-45.jpg
Miles Morales 2020 Suit

spidey-suits-46.jpg
Purple Reign Suit

spidey-suits-47.jpg
Bodega Cat Suit

spidey-suits-48.jpg
Forever Suit

spidey-suits-49.jpg
Homemade Suit

spidey-suits-50.jpg
Into the Spider-Verse Suit

spidey-suits-51.jpg
Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

spidey-suits-52.jpg
The End Suit

spidey-suits-53.jpg
10th Anniversary Suit

spidey-suits-54.jpg
Programmable Matter Suit

spidey-suits-55.jpg
S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

spidey-suits-56.jpg
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit

spidey-suits-57.jpg
Great Responsibility Suit

spidey-suits-58.jpg
Across the Spider-Verse Suit

spidey-suits-59.jpg
Crimson Cowl Suit

spidey-suits-60.jpg
Best There Is Suit

spidey-suits-61.jpg
Dark Ages Suit

spidey-suits-62.jpg
Absolute Carnage Suit

spidey-suits-63.jpg
King in Black Suit

spidey-suits-64.jpg
Boricua Suit

spidey-suits-65.jpg
Smoke and Mirrors Suit

spidey-suits-66.jpg
Most Dangerous Game Suit

spidey-suits-67.jpg
City Sounds Suit

spidey-suits-68.jpg
