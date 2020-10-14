Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals 2020 Suit

✖

When Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases next month, the game will give players a number of costumes to choose from, including the character's 2020 suit. The costume has only made one previous appearance, on the variant cover of Miles Morales: Spider-Man issue #13. The cover, illustrated by Rahzzah, was part of a series of variants that featured futuristic takes on a number of Marvel characters. The design is unmistakably Miles, but features a number of futuristic touches. The original cover image, and the version that will appear in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Sorry but I had too! 2020 suit confirmed! They added some dope details! Love it!! 🔥🤟#MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/O73K5pyUwa — Khalid Brooks (Miles Morales in Real Life) (@KhalidBrooks1) October 13, 2020

The 2020 theme was created in honor of the return of Iron Man 2020. The character originally debuted in the '80s, when 2020 seemed far into the future. Iron Man 2020 made a number of minor appearances in the years between, but returned in a major way as part of a new series that debuted earlier this year. Many of the character designs created for the variant covers featured elements of the Iron Man 2020 design, but the design for Miles looks a bit more Cyberpunk-inspired, instead. The video game version features a handful additional details that weren't present in the cover design, but it's still quite evident where the look originated from!

While the costume might be an unusual choice for the game, it does make some sense. After all, Peter Parker has worn a number of different suits since he first appeared in 1962, but Miles has only been around since 2011, and has mostly stuck to the same costume over the last nine years. Since alternate costumes for the character are a bit harder to come by, it makes sense to see a one-off like this one selected for the game. It will be interesting to see what other designs Insomniac chooses!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Are you happy about being able to transfer your progress? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!