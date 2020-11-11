Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reversible Cover Revealed

✖

Players that bought the physical release for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 and PS5 are being treated to a neat extra when they open the game's case: a reversible cover! The previously unseen cover features alternate art of the game's protagonist on one side, and an image of Miles without his mask on the other side. A number of games have offered this sort of thing over the years, but it always proves to be a nice surprise. The @PS5SpiderMan Twitter account has shared an image of the reversible cover, and it might actually be superior to the art that appears on the game's exterior!

An image of the cover can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Spider-Man Miles Morales has a reversible cover on #PS5. 📸 via @Shyaren_ pic.twitter.com/DXQy3PZT2y — Spider Man Miles Morales News (@PS5SpiderMan) November 11, 2020

The back cover of Miles without his mask on is an in-game image that has been seen previously, but the alternate cover appears to be an all-new piece of art. The main box art for Miles Morales isn't anything too exciting, offering an image that seems to be a direct reference to the box art for the previous Marvel's Spider-Man. As such, it seems pretty likely a lot of fans will be flipping the cover around when they get their copy of the game!

For the uninitiated, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a follow-up to the previous game on PS4. As the name suggests, the new game focuses on Miles instead of Peter, in an all-new adventure that will see the hero taking on villains such as The Tinkerer and the Prowler. The game will be offered in two different options: a standard edition for $49.99, and an Ultimate Edition for $69.99 that comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. As of this writing, the latter option is the only way that fans will be able to purchase the remastered version of the original game, though some of the remastered version's new suits will also see release on PS4.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? What do you think of the game's reversible box art?