Prowler First Look Revealed in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel has officially revealed that the Prowler will appear as an antagonist in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it releases on PlayStation consoles! The uncle of the game's hero, Aaron Davis has played a major role in the comics since Miles' earliest appearances. Of course, the character also appeared as one of the Kingpin's henchmen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It's unclear how big a role Prowler will play in the game, but given the history between Miles and Aaron, it seems incredibly likely that the character will be the game's big bad, as opposed to the Tinkerer.

The news of Davis' appearance in the game was revealed via a new variant cover based on the game. The variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man #55 is the latest in a set of covers based on the upcoming game, and it features Prowler behind Miles, as the hero's spider-sense warns him of danger. The image, drawn by Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' creative director Brian Horton, can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Your Spider-Senses are sharp! Here’s a look at Prowler’s outfit from "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" Creative Director Brian Horton’s variant cover for "Amazing Spider-Man" #55. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeYourself #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/vqMgCaz792 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 27, 2020

Prowler is certainly an exciting inclusion for the game! With Rio Morales and Ganke Lee both seemingly playing major roles in the game's narrative, it only makes sense to see that theme of family and friends extended to the villains appearing in the game. While Miles and his father Jefferson both appeared in the first Marvel's Spider-Man, Aaron did not. Jefferson died in that game, after an attack by Mr. Negative. Fans have already gotten a glimpse at how Miles' mother Rio is still dealing with Jefferson's death, and it will be interesting to see if the character's fate might play some role in Aaron becoming the Prowler in this continuity. Until Marvel and Insomniac Games reveal more information, fans will just have to wait and see!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

