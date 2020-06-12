Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is an Expansion, Not a Direct Sequel

✖

Sony’s reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales left the actual nature of the product open to interpretation regarding whether it was a direct sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, DLC for the first game, a spin-off, or something different. New statements from Sony have attempted to clarify the status of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales by calling the game an “expansion” that’ll make use of the PlayStation 5’s upgraded components and features. It’s still unclear if this Miles Morales-focused experience will exist inside of Marvel’s Spider-Man and how that will be handled, though those details have some time to work themselves out since the game isn’t planned for a release until Holiday 2020.

Simon Rutter, the EVP head of European Business at Sony Interactive Entertainment, spoke to The Telegraph about the status of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and what people can expect from it. Rutter said one could refer to it as “an expansion and a enhancement to the previous game” while saying the Miles Morales part is the “expansion element.”

The Telegraph’s article may require a subscription to read, but Twitter user Nibel shared a screenshot of the relevant part below.

“I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game,” Rutter said. “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component - which is the expansion element - but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.”

Those statements clear up some questions, but some still remain. Sony has released products in the past like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which was priced cheaper than a full $60 game and still gave players a substantial Uncharted experience, but it was considered a standalone expansion and not a direct sequel to anything in the Uncharted series. The wording suggests Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales might be something akin to this, but it’s difficult to say for certain without prices and additional details pertaining to the product confirmed yet.

Until we get those details, you can check out the trailer above to see more on the game. Several screenshots have also been released since the expansion’s reveal to highlight different notable parts of Miles’ suit and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases for the PlayStation 5 some time during Holiday 2020.

