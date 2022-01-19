Marvel’s Spider-Man Mod Adds No Way Home Ending Suit

Over the last few years, PlayStation and Insomniac Games have given Marvel’s Spider-Man players a number of suit options to choose from, including designs based on Peter Parker’s costumes from the MCU; one has been notably absent, however. WARNING: Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead! At the end of the latest movie, Peter adopts a sleek red and blue costume that looks quite faithful to the classic design from the comics. Modder Jedijosh920 has rectified this design’s absence, adding the costume to Marvel’s Spider-Man. It looks similar to the game’s Classic Suit, but the blue parts are significantly shinier.

The mod can be found in the video embedded below.

Some commenters have already pointed out that the blue on the costume looks a bit more reflective than what we saw at the end of No Way Home, but this is still a really good take! It feels like Spider-Man’s original costume design, but there are enough differences to make it feel like something new. Insomniac has already added other costumes based on No Way Home, but those came out before the film released, when this would have been a major spoiler. The suit from the ending might be too close to the game’s Classic Suit for the developer to bother adding it, but it’s impossible to say for sure!

Of course, it’s always possible the suit could appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, instead. The sequel is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023. Little is known about the game, but it will see Miles Morales return in a major role, and will feature the debut of Venom. The symbiote costume was notably absent from the first Marvel’s Spider-Man, so that’s at least one suit fans can expect in the sequel!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of the idea of this costume appearing in the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man? Do you think this mod does a good job capturing the No Way Home design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

