Spider-Man: No Way Home Suits Announced for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Game

Two of the new Spider-Man suits that will be featured in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be released in video game form, as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which is part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition. Insomniac Games announced the new suits with a trailer released on social media, which shows both the first Spider-Man game and Miles Morales looking pretty stunning in 4K on the upgraded PS5 gaming engine. The footage ends with giving fans a teaser look at what the No Way Home suits will look like in the game.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home suits included in the Spider-Man video game footage include the red-blue-and-gold new suit Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dons in the movie – as well as the black-and-gold suit seen in the film (which some fans theorize is an old suit turned inside-out). As always, it’s a novelty that will likely drive fans back into the Spider-Man games, in order to play out some No Way Home fantasy. The new suits will be released on December 10th – giving Marvel fans a whole week to get used to Spidey’s new looks, before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters.

Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome—exclusively in movie theaters Dec. 17th—are coming Dec. 10th to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, only available on PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition!

Marvel Studios and Sony are going all-out to make sure Spider-Man: No Way Home is THE movie event of the holiday season – and breaking into the gaming community is just one more demographic to reach. Not that No Way Home needs much in the way of extra promotion: the Spider-Man franchise is red-hot right now, with movie tickets presales exploding, and games like Miles Morales selling millions of units. Even the upcoming Miles Morales animated movie sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) owned the weekend with its first trailer debut. It’s the best of times to be a Spidey fan.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. A rumored sequel to the original, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, continues to be talked about online. The PlayStation 5 itself is also available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). Here is all of our previous coverage of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.