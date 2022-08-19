Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Mod Lets Players Play as Uncle Ben's Grave

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's growing list of available mods now includes the option to play as Uncle Ben's grave marker instead of Spider-Man himself. The mod in question promises players can "Become Uncle Ben Himself" and technically does fulfil that promise in a somber way given that this version of Ben is the only one that's seen in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. The mod finds itself among a gauntlet of other modding options which replace Spider-Man with various characters found in the game.

This particular mod was created by a user who goes by Saphire and was uploaded to the Nexus Mods site by another user, HomelanderSoldierBoy. The sole image shared on this mod's page shows the gravestone marker for Uncle Ben with the included inscription that's found within the game itself. You'll need the SMPCTool mod installed if you want to use this Uncle Ben mod, but other than that, you're good to go so long as you've got Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered via Steam and know how to install this. It replaces the classic suit option for Spider-Man.

For those who may be playing through Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the first time now that it's on the PC platform or those who missed this in the PlayStation release, this mod is made possible by the fact that Uncle Ben's grave marker asset actually is in the game. In fact, it's associated with the "With Great Power…" trophy that tasks players with paying their respects at the grave. The video below will show you where it is for those who might be looking for it and aren't sure where to start.

Since Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on the PC platform, we've seen the expected deluge of mods from those who were just waiting for this opportunity. Lots of them focus on replacing Spider-Man with other characters like Stan Lee while revived mod ideas have turned players into others like Kingpin. Different suits for Spider-Man are popular mod ideas, too, with the current most popular mod outside of the PC modding tool being the one that adds the black Symbiote Suit to the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now on the PC and ready to be modded, and you can check out our review of the game here as well as some Steam Deck impressions.