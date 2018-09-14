Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ Players Reveal Best Places to Take Selfies

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 has a ridiculously fun photo mode for Spidey to take the best selfies with, but we think we’ve got the best place to take them of them all – and that’s a really sweet warehouse with phenomenal lighting.

Before finding the warehouse and perfecting that shot, here’s a quick run down on how the Photo Mode works. It’s super easy to use, simply pause the game and go to ‘Options.’ From there, different tweaks and effects can be seen, such as turning your photography debut into a makeshift comic strip, or applying that perfect filter.

You can pose, take different angles, apply different camera types – it’s awesome. But if you really want to get your inner photographer on, you’re going to want to go to the below warehouse:

The Warehouse

Others chimed in about this being the perfect location – and we’re not going to lie, some of these would be perfect phone wallpapers:

That warehouse was made for photomode pic.twitter.com/7Zu0s5En82 — Drunkngam3r (@BeardedBuddha_) September 11, 2018

All the reason ? pic.twitter.com/19eGDSrtQ3 — MANU DRAGON (@ManuDragon88) September 12, 2018

The Warehouse and Where to Go

To avoid spoilers, we won’t go into the actual mission itself but this warehouse becomes available not long into the game. It’s a part of a main mission, so even if you aren’t actively looking – you’ll find it.

You’ll be taken to the warehouse shortly after the first boss fight, so get that fashion filter ready!

But there are of course other amazing places to take those incredible selfies! Here are just a few of our favorites:

Spider-Man Selfie Train

I am loving the Stealth suit! Took me getting 60% through the game, but I’ve got it and I adore it. #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/KHR2WXxbrr — Sal Crivelli (@SalSaysWhat) September 12, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Critics and gamers alike are raving about the vast title, and for good reason! There’s so much to unlock through playing, so much to explore, and so many amazing easter eggs for a beloved franchise.

You can also check out the full review right here as well as our amazing Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!